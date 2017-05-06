High School Sports

May 06, 2017 9:59 PM

Baseball Roundup: Pearl River Central sweeps Long Beach

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Pearl River Central scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 6-5 victory over Long Beach on Saturday night. The Blue Devils swept the best-of-3 5A series in two games.

Hattiesburg 10, West Harrison 8: The Tigers scored four runs in the sixth to complete a two-game sweep over the Hurricanes. Hattiesburg will face PRC in Game 1 of the 5A South State title series, starting Thursday.

Ethel 22, Resurrection 5: Ethel scored 15 runs in the third inning to force a decisive third game. The Eagles host Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Monday at MCC Park in Pascagoula.

