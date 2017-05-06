Ocean Springs pair capture state pole vault championships

Ocean Springs' Emma Hunt clears the bar in the Class 6A pole vault on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Biloxi's Dashaun Morgan competes in the Class 6A triple jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Biloxi's Dashaun Morgan lands an attempt in the Class 6A triple jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
The Our Lady Academy 4 x 800 meter relay completes a baton exchange on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
St. Stanislaus pole vaulters (from left) Taylor Necaise, William Weber and James Sharp, await their turns to jump in the Class 4A competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
St. Stanislaus pole vaulter Taylor Necaise clears the bar in the Class 4A competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Biloxi's Dashaun Morgan makes an attempt in the Class 6A long jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Biloxi's Dashaun Morgan lands an attempt in the Class 6A long jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Biloxi's Breanna Riley prepares to land an attempt in the Class 6A long jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Pass Christian's Kamdyn Skinner won the Class 4A high jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Ocean Springs' Roslyn Inabinette clears the bar in the Class 6A pole vault on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Ocean Springs' Roslyn Inabinette appears to be flying after clearing the bar in the Class 6A pole vault on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Ocean Springs' Sadie Smith (right), who placed second in the 1600 meters, poses for photos with winner Kate Mattox of Starkville and Clare Pinter of Pearl on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
East Central's three runners in the 100 meters, Adam Taylor (5), Christian Balcer (4) and Zach Deihl (3), start the race on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Ocean Springs' Emma Hunt makes her third unsuccessful attempt at 11-feet, 8-inches, an overall state record, in the pole vault after winning the Class 6A competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Biloxi's Anna Thigpen took third in the Class 6A shot put on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
George County's Kaya Ludgood throws in the Class 6A shot put competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
St. Martin's Devyn Washington throws in the Class 6A shot put competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Tyler Stansberry pole vaults for George County on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Ocean Springs' Brandon Smith releases his throw in the Class 6A discus on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
St. Stanislaus shot putter Mark Cook makes a throw in the Class 4A competition on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Ocean Springs' Paige Dumas clears the bar in the Class 6A high jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
Biloxi's Austin Cooley competes in the Class 6A high jump on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the MHSAA Class 2A 4A 6A State Track Meet at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss.
