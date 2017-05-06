High School Sports

May 06, 2017 8:15 PM

Ocean Springs pair capture state pole vault championships

By Larry Hilliard

Special to The Sun Herald

PEARL

The 6A pole vault belonged to Ocean Springs at the MHSAA 2A/4A/6A meet Saturday.

Senior Alex Brechbiel won the boys championship and junior Emma Hunt took gold for the girls.

Brechbiel attributed a personal best of 14 feet to “a lot of practice this week and being dedicated.” He attempted 14-6, barely missing on his third try.

“I think my chest came down on the bar,” he said. “I didn’t hollow out enough.”

Hunt won with a jump of 10-6. She attempted 11-8 for a meet record and cleared the bar on her final attempt, but hit it coming down.

“I fell on top of it,” she said. “I didn’t have enough drive.”

Vancleave junior Lina May won the girls 4A 3,200 in 11:53.40 and was runner-up to Emma Claire James of West Lauderdale in the 1,600 with a personal-best 5:25.17.

May was a little disappointed in not winnig 1,600 for a second straight year, but said, “The girl who beat me ran a very smart race. I’m glad she pushed me because I ran my best time.”

Other individual winners from the area were Brandon Smith of Ocean Springs in the 6A boys discus (147-9), Deshaun Morgan of Biloxi in the 6A boys triple jump (46-3 1/2), Taylor Necaise of St. Stanislaus in the 4A boys pole vault (11-6), Kamdyn Skinner of Pass Christian in the 4A girls high jump (5-2), Grace Bradford of Our Lady Academy in the 2A girls pole vault (8-6) and Zachary Deihl of East Central in the boys 4A 3,200.

The day’s outstanding individual performer was Asia Poe of Madison Central, who won golds in the long jump, high jump, 100 hurdles and triple jump, where she tied the meet record of 40-4.

Team winners are Clinton in 6A boys and girls, Sebatobia in 4A boys, Bassfield in 2A boys, McComb in 4A girls and West Bolivar in 2A girls. The best Coast finish was second by St. Stanislaus in boys 4A. Ocean Springs and Biloxi boys in 6A and OLA in 2A girls all finished fourth.

  Comments  

