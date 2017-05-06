Softball Roundup: Picayune routs Long Beach

Marissa McDonald had three hits and two RBI as Picayune pounded Long Beach 15-2 in Game 1 of the 5A South State fast-pitch softball title series on Saturday.
The Lady Tide goes for a series sweep at 5 p.m. Monday at Kristi Mitchell Field in Picayune. Long Beach must win twice to reach the 5A State Championship series.
Elizabeth Taggard added two hits and five RBI, including a three-run homer. Alyssa Pinero added two hits and two RBI. Jessica Magee had two hits, including a two-run double. Megan Dudenhefer got the win.
North Pike 4, East Central 0: The defending 4A champions took Game 1 of the 4A South State finals best-of-3 series. East Central must win twice at North Pike, starting at 5 p.m. Monday to reach the 4A State Finals.
St. Patrick eliminated: The Lady Irish were eliminated in three games of the 3A South State Finals. Choctaw Central beat St. Patrick 12-3 in a decisive third game. St. Patrick won Game 2 12-2, as Anna D’Aquilla, Olivia Allen and Raven Blackwell all hit homers. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run, mercy rule.
