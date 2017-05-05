Pearl River Central pounds Long Beach

Pearl River Central’s Eli Lee blasted a two-run homer to center in the first inning, and the Blue Devils never looked back in taking a 10-3 victory Friday over host Long Beach at Mike Rutledge Stadium.
PRC (23-10) takes a one-game lead in the Class 5A third-round baseball series over the Bearcats (21-10). Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carriere.
The Blue Devils added four runs in the second and fourth innings to build an early 10-0 lead.
Austin Dean picked up the pitching win in relief of Hayden Lebeau. Justin Lockey was the losing pitcher.
“He is our best hitter – you can look at the numbers,’’ PRC coach Neil Walther said of Lee. “He has two home runs in the playoffs and both of them have been big. He hit one against Pascagoula and this one right here – it was big because it gave us the lead early and set the tone. We want him up in that situation and he protects the guys in front of him.
“We’ve been hitting the ball a little bit better. At the beginning of the year we were swinging the bats good and toward the middle not so much. Once the playoffs started, we’ve been hitting the ball. This is the third game out of the six (playoff games) that we hit double figures (in hits).’’
The left-handed hitting Lee smashed his homer off Lockey after the Bearcats commited an error to keep the first inning going. He drove it over the centerfield wall and off the façade of Lumpkin-Magee Stadium. He also doubled off the wall in center in the fourth.
“It felt great,’’ Lee said. “I was trying to get up there and start something. I thought it would hit the tall part of the fence for a second.
“It feels like we can get a sweep (Saturday) and go for next week.’’
PRC catcher Hayden Dunhurst had two hits and a RBI while Zach Roussell went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.
Trailing 10-0, Long Beach struck for three runs in the fourth on one hit. The Bearcats sandwiched three walks and a hit batsman around a single by Charlie Wescovich to strike back. Dalton Cook and Dylan Bursell picked up RBI walks, and Dylan Collins’ groundout brought in the third run.
The Bearcats picked up three more hits in the game but Dean kept the Bearcats from crossing the plate in relief.
Lockey had two hits for Long Beach. The Bearcats only had four hits on the night.
Long Beach commited four errors, three in the four-run second inning.
Bearcat coach Shane Rutledge said Long Beach has to improve its defense to stay alive in the best-of-3 series, starting Saturday in Carriere.
“We played very poor defense in the second inning and it drained us,’’ Rutledge said. “That inning of poor defense really hurt us and they did a good job of capitalizing on the defensive mistakes we made. It took us way too long to get back in the game after the deficit got that big.
“We talked about making the plays defensively – that’s who we’ve been all year. This time of the year it is non-negotiable.’’
Austin Allen will be on the mound (Saturday) for Long Beach.
