Prep Roundup: Biloxi falls short at Oak Grove

Oak Grove scored in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 5-4 victory over Biloxi in Game 1 of their 6A third-round state playoff series on Friday. Tucker Thomas tied the game at 4-4 with a solo homer in the seventh inning.
West Lauderdale 5, East Central 4: The Hornets jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but was swept by West Lauderdale in round three of the 4A state playoffs.
Softball
Choctaw Central 7, St. Patrick 6: The Lady Irish dropped Game 1 of their best-of-3 3A series.
Picayune 5, Wayne County 4: Megan Dudenhefer got the win for the Lady Tide. Poppy McDonald led Picayune with three hits and homer and 2 RBI. Alyssa Pinero added two hits and an RBI. Megan Dudenhefer hit a two-run homer.
East Central 8, Newton County 7: The Lady Hornets advanced to the 4A South state finals with a sweeping victory. Taylor Lawson got the win after throwing 6 2/3 innings. Presleigh Cumbest earned the save. Alexis Laughlin, McKall Holder, and Ashlyne Vice had two hits each. Lady Hornets host North Pike at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tennis
Ocean Springs advances:
Ocean Springs advanced to the Class 6A tennis championship with a 7-0 win at Gulfport on Thursday. The Greyhounds will face Madison Central at 9 a.m. Monday at the Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson.
Michael Phillips won the boys singles point Thursday 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Hudson won girls singles 6-0, 6-0; Slay Wagoner and Will Evans took the No. 1 boys doubles 6-1, 6-1; Cole Wagoner and Beck Guidry won No. 2 boys doubles 6-1, 6-4; Abby Chapman and Sophie St. Amant won No. 1 girls doubles 6-1, 6-2; Isabella Rubenstein and Meghan Nguyen took the No. 2 girls doubles 6-1, 6-1; and Andrew Bowie teamed up with Anna Hudson to win mixed doubles 7-6, 2-6, 10-4.
