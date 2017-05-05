Brandon baffles Harrison Central in 6A South State opener

Harrison Central had a chance in the first inning Friday to put visiting Brandon away before the Class 6A South State opener really ever got going. Instead, the Red Rebelettes only mustered one run despite loading the bases with no outs. HCHS allowed Brandon to hang around and the Bulldogs took advantage, plating two runs in the sixth inning for a 2-1 victory.
Game 2 is set for a 5 p.m. start Saturday at Brandon. Game 3, if necessary, will follow.
Brandon starter Karley Nichols hit Harrison Central’s leadoff batter. Following an error and a walk, Zharia Richardson’s single up the middle gave the Red Rebelettes (28-4) an early 1-0 lead. Nichols, Brandon’s southpaw and Southern Miss signee, retired the next three HCHS batters in order on three groundouts to squash what could have been a disastrous inning.
“The first inning beat us,” HCHS coach Jimmy Parker said. “After we didn’t score, we just got down. No confidence in the plate at all.”
It only got worse from there as the reigning three-time 6A champs finished with just two hits and two walks and never really posed much of a threat the rest of the game.
“The ball is in their court now. We just gave up. You could see it on their faces. They went to the plate with no confidence,” Parker said. “We worked on everything they did pitching. We worked on it hard and did well at it. We felt confident heading in, but we didn’t do what we practiced.”
HCHS starter Kristen Cade took the loss despite a strong performance that included seven strikeouts.
Inside the park
Brandon (27-4) didn’t have much to show offensively until the sixth inning.
Prior to the inning, Bulldog coach Heidi Hill told Anna Taylor Belcher that if she got on base, they’d find a way — somehow — to bring her home. As it turns out, Hill knew what she was talking about.
Belcher led off the inning with a double into the right field corner. Nichols then drove a ball out to left-center. Harrison Central’s center fielder charged but couldn’t get to the ball in time. By the time the Red Rebelettes had retrieved the ball against the base of the fence and relayed it back to the infield, Nichols had crossed the plate for a two-run inside-the-park home run.
“There’s nobody better you could ask for in that spot right there than my senior and my leader,” Hill said. “She came up and got a good hit. The center fielder was a little aggressive coming in on it, it got by her and the size of their field went to our advantage finally. Normally it goes to them.”
Nichols retired the final seven batters she faced for her 19th win of the season.
“She did a good job of keeping them off balance, spins the ball well and mixes up speeds,” Hill said. “When she’s on it’s hard to hit her.”
Familiar territory
Although HCHS is put in a tough spot, the Red Rebelettes aren’t done yet. Harrison Central dropped Game 1 to Brandon last year before sweeping the second day to advance to South State.
They’ll have to do the same this year if they want a shot at a fourth straight 6A championship.
“It’s going to be tough to go there and win two,” Parker said. “But it can be done. We’re going to see.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
