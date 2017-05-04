High School Sports

May 04, 2017 9:39 PM

East Central can’t solve West Lauderdale, former MSU commit

By Patrick Ochs

East Central’s shot at advancing to the Class 4A South State series took a hit Thursday as the Hornets fell at West Lauderdale 4-0. The series will head to Hurley on Friday for a 7 p.m. start.

Chance Denson, who decommitted from Mississippi State on Wednesday, held ECHS (20-10) to three hits and four walks while striking out nine in 6 1/2 innings.

Reis Trager, Louis Morgan and Dawson Hall collected East Central’s hits. Cole Hurst led the Knights (28-2) with two hits.

The loss was the Hornets’ first loss since April 8.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

