East Central can’t solve West Lauderdale, former MSU commit

East Central’s shot at advancing to the Class 4A South State series took a hit Thursday as the Hornets fell at West Lauderdale 4-0. The series will head to Hurley on Friday for a 7 p.m. start.
Chance Denson, who decommitted from Mississippi State on Wednesday, held ECHS (20-10) to three hits and four walks while striking out nine in 6 1/2 innings.
Reis Trager, Louis Morgan and Dawson Hall collected East Central’s hits. Cole Hurst led the Knights (28-2) with two hits.
The loss was the Hornets’ first loss since April 8.
