South Mississippi softball looks to dominate South State

On the day it was supposed to commence, softball’s South State stage is still very much up in the air.
At least three South Mississippi teams will compete in South State series with two more possibly joining in on the fun.
“Possibly” is the key word here as third-round matchups between East Central and Newton County in 4A and Picayune and Wayne County in 5A have been pushed back several times due to weather. Game 2s (and possibly 3s, if necessary) will be played Friday. Picayune’s game is set for 4 p.m., while East Central will begin at 5:30. Both teams are on the road.
As for the teams that know they’re one step away from contending for a state championship: Harrison Central will once again play Brandon and St. Patrick will play Choctaw Central. Long Beach stamped its ticket to South State long ago and awaits the Picayune/Wayne County winner. North Pike will face East Central/Newton County winner.
3A: St. Patrick
Philadelphia has been a thorn in St. Patrick’s side for a few years now. The Lady Irish and Tornadoes have made it an annual ritual to meet in the 3A playoffs. The last two years, Philadelphia got the best of the Irish. This year, however, St. Patrick removed the barb, taking the best two-of-three series to advance to this weekend’s South State series.
“It meant a lot to them, beating a team that’s held them back,” St. Patrick coach Cullen Hawkins said. “Our girls are confident. They’re confident with everything that’s about to happen. They’re ready.”
Looking ahead, the Irish(22-4) will open the South State series at 6 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Central (17-6). St. Patrick hosts Game 2 (and 3 if necessary) starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hawkins has been encouraged by his team’s complete contributions. Each night, he said, someone different has stepped up. The Irish’s stats back it up. They’re hitting .386 as a team with 22 homers and a 1.99 ERA. Led by Anna Grace Castanedo’s .475, seven regulars are hitting .300 or better.
“That’s the biggest thing. It could be anybody on any night,” he said. “Anybody can be asked to do something at a certain time and be trusted.”
5A: Long Beach
This is the team Scott Zink has waited to see all season. His Bearcats (17-13) were slow out of the gate, opening the year 5-8. Although all of those early losses came against top-tier teams like St. Patrick and Harrison Central, the LBHS coach expected better. Now that the playoffs have arrived, Long Beach is playing its best softball of the season. LBHS swept both West Jones and Pearl River Central in the first two rounds before going to three games last round against Brookhaven.
“This is how I thought we should have been playing all year,” Zink said.
Faith Peterson (.386 average, 25 RBIs, 12 doubles) and Abbey Fisher (.326, 12 extra-base hits) lead the offense, while Savannah Bryant (15-3, 2.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts) has proven herself to be a workhorse in the pitcher’s circle.
The Bearcats’ South State series will likely start Saturday. Should Picayune — which leads Wayne County in the series 1-0 —advance, Zink said his team will need to be ready.
“They’re very well coached with good players,” he said. “It’s going to be a dogfight. I wouldn’t expect anything but a three-game series.”
6A: Harrison Central
Much like St. Patrick-Philadelphia, Harrison Central-Brandon has become an annual postseason tradition. This marks the third straight year the Bulldogs and Harrison Central (28-3) have squared off in the postseason, with the three-time reigning Class 6A state champion Red Rebelettes coming away victorious each time.
While HCHS came out on top in both of their previous meetings, Brandon did force winner-take-all Game 3s each time.
“Hopefully that’ll weigh on their minds a little bit,” Parker said of his team. “You don’t get to be 26-4 without being good.
“They have been a good program for a while.”
The series opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday at HCHS. Brandon will host Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
South State series
Class 6A
Harrison Central-Brandon
Class 5A
Long Beach-Picayune/Wayne County winner
Class 4A
North Pike-East Central/Newton County winner
Class 3A
St. Patrick-Choctaw Central
Comments