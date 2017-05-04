Rosters set for South Mississippi All-Star Showcase

The rosters are set for the South Mississippi All-Star Showcase on May 24 and May 25 at Biloxi High School.
The boys and girls Senior Games will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on May 24. The Underclassmen Games are set for 6 and 7:30 p.m. on May 25.
At 7:30 p.m. on May 25, there will be a three-point and slam dunk contests.
The Senior Boys Home team will be coached by Harrison Central's Boo Hardy, the Sun Herald Coach of the Year, and the Senior Boys Away team will be led by first-year D'Iberville head coach Chris Odom.
The Senior Girls Home team will be coached by Pascagoula's Crisla Herchenhahn. The Senior Girls Away team will be coached by Sam Smith of Stone High.
The Underclassmen Boys Home squad will be coached by St. Martin head coach Charlie Pavlus and Seber Windham of Biloxi. West Harrison's Tommy Seawright will lead the Underclassmen Boys Away team.
East Central's Wes Brewer will coach the Underclassmen Girls Home team while Greta Ainsworth of Pass Christian will head up the Under Classmen Girls Away team.
The rosters for the teams are:
Senior Boys Home
Isaiah Steele, Harrison Central
Chris Moody, Bay High
Galen Smith Jr., Bay High
Miles Daniels, Gulfport
Keevon Oney, Gulfport
Noel Jones, Pascagoula
Daetren Bivens, St. Martin
Da'Quan Gaudin, St. Martin
Quieran Gray, West Harrison
Aydarius Young, Pass Christian
Senior Boys Away
Kyle Winters, D'Iberville
LaRaymond Spivery, George County
Stephane Ayangma, Picayune
Monta Davis, Long beach
Darron Cook, Long Beach
Michael Burbridge, Biloxi
D.Q. Proby, Biloxi
Jordan Brack, Ocean Springs
Tavion Strobridge, St. Patrick
Landon Arnold, Stone High
Senior Girls Home
Dougless St. Amant, Ocean Springs
Zhanesia James, Ocean Springs
Marshea Grayson, George County
Ayanna Lombard, Gulfport
Amyjah Hardnett, Gulfport
Jailin Cherry, Pascagoula
Alexis McBeath, Pascagoula
LaMiracle Sims, Moss Point
Dayshia Dedeaux, Pass Christian
Senior Girls Away
Casey Ferguson, D'Iberville
Alexa Landenberger, D'Iberville
Breanna Riley, Biloxi
Anna Thigpen, Biloxi
Arie'Anna Norwood, Harrison Central
De'Asia McInnis, Harrison Central
Talina Jones, West Harrison
Amari Pittman, Bay High
Jamaya Galloway, Bay High
Morgan McCrea, St. Patrick
Underclassmen Boys Home
Trez Kennedy, St. Martin
Jariyon Wilkens, St. Martin
Dontavious Proby, Biloxi
Tolu Smith, Bay High
Cameron Hartfield, George County
Cortez McCarty, George County
Juan Irias, Gulfport
Shamond Hoye, D'Iberville
Dillyn Neely, D'Iberville
Dalan Breland, Stone High
Underclassmen Boys Away
Drelon Pittman, West Harrison
Jayden McCorvey, Pascagoula
Dequan Weatherspoon, Pascagoula
Tionne Frost, Pass Christian
Dajon Whitworth, Harrison Central
Dayquan Perkins, Harrison Central
Malcolm Magee, Ocean Springs
Ryan Black, Ocean Springs
Calvin Johnson, Long Beach
A.J. Banks, Pearl River Central
Underclassmen Girls Home
Daphane White, St. Martin
Sania Wells, East Central
Sophie St. Amant, Ocean Springs
Dywana Parker, Gulfport
Kristen Dawson, Pascagoula
Allanah Turner, West Harrison
Laila Hill, Stone
Hydia McDonald, Stone High
Alexis Laughlin, East Central
Madison Pearson, East Central
Dasha Barnes, Bay High
Underclassmen Girls
Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian
Maliyah Bullard, Pass Christian
Amari Carter, D'Iberville
Shylia McGee, Biloxi
Analya White, Biloxi
Chyna Allen, Harrison Central
Da'Mia Henry, Harrison Central
Jaylon Ladner, Hancock
Robyn Lee, Moss Point
LaBrandi McCovery, Pascagoula
Terralyn Ulmer, Hattiesburg
