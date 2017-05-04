Rosters set for South Mississippi All-Star Showcase

The rosters are set for the South Mississippi All-Star Showcase on May 24 and May 25 at Biloxi High School.

The boys and girls Senior Games will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on May 24. The Underclassmen Games are set for 6 and 7:30 p.m. on May 25.

At 7:30 p.m. on May 25, there will be a three-point and slam dunk contests.

The Senior Boys Home team will be coached by Harrison Central's Boo Hardy, the Sun Herald Coach of the Year, and the Senior Boys Away team will be led by first-year D'Iberville head coach Chris Odom.

The Senior Girls Home team will be coached by Pascagoula's Crisla Herchenhahn. The Senior Girls Away team will be coached by Sam Smith of Stone High.

The Underclassmen Boys Home squad will be coached by St. Martin head coach Charlie Pavlus and Seber Windham of Biloxi. West Harrison's Tommy Seawright will lead the Underclassmen Boys Away team.

East Central's Wes Brewer will coach the Underclassmen Girls Home team while Greta Ainsworth of Pass Christian will head up the Under Classmen Girls Away team.

The rosters for the teams are:

Senior Boys Home

Isaiah Steele, Harrison Central

Chris Moody, Bay High

Galen Smith Jr., Bay High

Miles Daniels, Gulfport

Keevon Oney, Gulfport

Noel Jones, Pascagoula

Daetren Bivens, St. Martin

Da'Quan Gaudin, St. Martin

Quieran Gray, West Harrison

Aydarius Young, Pass Christian

Senior Boys Away

Kyle Winters, D'Iberville

LaRaymond Spivery, George County

Stephane Ayangma, Picayune

Monta Davis, Long beach

Darron Cook, Long Beach

Michael Burbridge, Biloxi

D.Q. Proby, Biloxi

Jordan Brack, Ocean Springs

Tavion Strobridge, St. Patrick

Landon Arnold, Stone High

Senior Girls Home

Dougless St. Amant, Ocean Springs

Zhanesia James, Ocean Springs

Marshea Grayson, George County

Ayanna Lombard, Gulfport

Amyjah Hardnett, Gulfport

Jailin Cherry, Pascagoula

Alexis McBeath, Pascagoula

LaMiracle Sims, Moss Point

Dayshia Dedeaux, Pass Christian

Senior Girls Away

Casey Ferguson, D'Iberville

Alexa Landenberger, D'Iberville

Breanna Riley, Biloxi

Anna Thigpen, Biloxi

Arie'Anna Norwood, Harrison Central

De'Asia McInnis, Harrison Central

Talina Jones, West Harrison

Amari Pittman, Bay High

Jamaya Galloway, Bay High

Morgan McCrea, St. Patrick

Underclassmen Boys Home

Trez Kennedy, St. Martin

Jariyon Wilkens, St. Martin

Dontavious Proby, Biloxi

Tolu Smith, Bay High

Cameron Hartfield, George County

Cortez McCarty, George County

Juan Irias, Gulfport

Shamond Hoye, D'Iberville

Dillyn Neely, D'Iberville

Dalan Breland, Stone High

Underclassmen Boys Away

Drelon Pittman, West Harrison

Jayden McCorvey, Pascagoula

Dequan Weatherspoon, Pascagoula

Tionne Frost, Pass Christian

Dajon Whitworth, Harrison Central

Dayquan Perkins, Harrison Central

Malcolm Magee, Ocean Springs

Ryan Black, Ocean Springs

Calvin Johnson, Long Beach

A.J. Banks, Pearl River Central

Underclassmen Girls Home

Daphane White, St. Martin

Sania Wells, East Central

Sophie St. Amant, Ocean Springs

Dywana Parker, Gulfport

Kristen Dawson, Pascagoula

Allanah Turner, West Harrison

Laila Hill, Stone

Hydia McDonald, Stone High

Alexis Laughlin, East Central

Madison Pearson, East Central

Dasha Barnes, Bay High

Underclassmen Girls

Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian

Maliyah Bullard, Pass Christian

Amari Carter, D'Iberville

Shylia McGee, Biloxi

Analya White, Biloxi

Chyna Allen, Harrison Central

Da'Mia Henry, Harrison Central

Jaylon Ladner, Hancock

Robyn Lee, Moss Point

LaBrandi McCovery, Pascagoula

Terralyn Ulmer, Hattiesburg