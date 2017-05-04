High School Sports

May 04, 2017 2:39 PM

St. Patrick’s Morgan McCrea gets chance to shine on college level

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

St. Patrick standout Morgan McCrea recently signed to play basketball at Millsaps.

A two-time selection for the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi Girls Basketball Team, McCrea helped lead the Lady Irish to a 20-10 record this season while scoring at a 16.8 clip. She also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals.

As a junior last season, McCrea scored 20.4 points per game with 2.6 RPG, 2.0 APG and 3.6 SPG.

McCrea is also a standout softball player for St. Patrick. A contributor since her eighth grade year, McCrea is currently hitting .412 ahead of the Class 3A South State series against Choctaw Central. She has tallied a total of 18 extra-base hits with 15 RBIs, 35 hits and 35 runs scored. She also boasts a .457 on-base percentage and .705 slugging percentage.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training

New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 1:39

New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training
History was made at West Harrison on Monday 2:18

History was made at West Harrison on Monday
Walk-off homer gives St. Patrick dramatic softball win 0:39

Walk-off homer gives St. Patrick dramatic softball win

View More Video

Sports Videos