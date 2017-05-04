St. Patrick’s Morgan McCrea gets chance to shine on college level

St. Patrick standout Morgan McCrea recently signed to play basketball at Millsaps.
A two-time selection for the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi Girls Basketball Team, McCrea helped lead the Lady Irish to a 20-10 record this season while scoring at a 16.8 clip. She also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals.
As a junior last season, McCrea scored 20.4 points per game with 2.6 RPG, 2.0 APG and 3.6 SPG.
McCrea is also a standout softball player for St. Patrick. A contributor since her eighth grade year, McCrea is currently hitting .412 ahead of the Class 3A South State series against Choctaw Central. She has tallied a total of 18 extra-base hits with 15 RBIs, 35 hits and 35 runs scored. She also boasts a .457 on-base percentage and .705 slugging percentage.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments