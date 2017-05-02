Prep roundup: St. Patrick, Long Beach forced to work with South State at stake

St. Patrick and Long Beach had to work Tuesday but in the end, both Coast softball powers did enough to advance to the Class 3A and 5A South State series.
The teams entered Tuesday leading their respective best-of-three series 1-0. St. Patrick fell to Philadelphia 3-1 in Game 2 before rallying in Game 3 to win 7-6.
Likewise, Long Beach dropped Game 2 against Brookhaven 3-2 before winning convincingly 11-5 in Game 3.
Marissa Hanley led the Irish (22-4) with three hits in the first game of the day. Morgan Redmond (2-1) went the distance in the Game 2 loss. Both the Irish and Philadelphia traded shots throughout Game 2 with an insurance run in the seventh ending up as the difference maker. Raven Blackwell led the Irish with a double and a triple. Raylen Blackwell and Anna Grace Castanedo also added doubles. Hanley had a team-high two RBIs. Morgan McCrea added two singles. Anna D’Aquilla (20-3) picked up the complete game win, striking out two.
South State will start Friday at Choctaw Central. The series will head to St. Patrick on Saturday for two games if necessary.
Bearcats moving on
Malayna Cruz and Faith Peterson led LBHS with two hits apiece in Game 2. Savannah Bryant struck out one in the loss.
Game 3 was a much different beast as Abbey Fisher rapped out four hits, including one double. Peterson and Allie Dubuisson recorded a single and a double. Dayna Jordan added two singles. Bryant and Peterson led Long Beach’s offensive outburst with two RBIs apiece. Bryant earned the complete-game win, striking out two.
LBHS will play the winner of Wayne County and Picayune in the Class 5A South State series. Picayune travels to Long Beach on Thursday.
East Central 5, Newton County 3: Kaleigh Fillingame led ECHS (24-6) with a double and two RBIs. Ashlynn Vice added a two-run homer. Taylor Lawson earned the complete-game win. Games 2 and (if necessary) 3 will be Thursday. Winner advances to play North Pike/Lawrence County winner.
