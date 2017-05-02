Harrison Central continues its reign with Round 3 sweep

Amari Ramsey rapped three hits and drove in three runs as Harrison Central rolled past St. Martin 7-1 to sweep the Class 6A softball playoff series Tuesday at the Red Rebelettes’ ballpark.
Harrison Central (27-3) will face Brandon in the 6A South State championship series, beginning Friday night at Harrison Central. Brandon (26-4) eliminated Hancock 6-0 on Tuesday night. Game 2 of the best-of-three series would be at Brandon on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, would also be Saturday at Brandon.
“We are playing well,” HCHS coach Jimmy Parker said. “(Monday) night it was 13-2, a five-inning game. Kristen Cade pitched well, we hit well all the way through the lineup. Today, we started off strong, then we went flat. Maybe we were thinking it was over, I guess.
“Juli Evans gave us a great game in the circle, pitching a really good game.”
Evans gave up three hits and struck out six. She had a key strikeout in the second inning that defused a possible St. Martin uprising.
Harrison Central scored three runs in the first inning on a two-run single by Ramsey and an RBI single by Zharia Richardson.
“I feel like we are playing together,” Ramsey said. “I finally had a good night; I haven’t been hitting well at home. This is the only night I’ve hit at home and it felt good.”
The Red Rebelettes added three more in the second inning as Kristen Cade left off with a double to center. She later scored on an error. The first five HCHS batters of the inning rapped hits, with Ashley Terwilliger and Ramsey registering RBI singles.
Harrison Central scored its final run in the fourth. Richardson led off with a triple to center. After a walk to Kayla Cade, Ashley Arnold ripped an RBI single to center.
St. Martin averted a shutout in the sixth. Briana Zapata reached on an error, then Cassie Toncrey singled to left. Two batters later, Katelyn Carcich grounded out to the pitcher, scoring Zapata.
Kamryn Carcich was the losing pitcher.
Kristen Cade collected three hits for HCHS as did Ramsey. Richardson also had two hits in the 13-hit attack.
“Our speed causes some errors,” Parker said. “Our defense is getting better. Juli played well on the mound.
“We have played Brandon the last three years and it’s been a battle. And I don’t expect anything different.”
Comments