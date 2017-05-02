George County’s Logan Robbins spins no-hitter for JCJC

Former George County standout Logan Robbins had a performance for the ages Tuesday.
The Jones County Junior College southpaw spun a no-hitter in five innings, leading the Bobcats to a 10-0 win over Holmes.
Robbins, a Louisiana Tech signee, retired the first 11 batters he faced in order and ended up walking just one. He also struck out five in the victory.
With Robbins’ win, JCJC improved to an astounding 42-2 on the year. As for Robbins, he’s 11-0 with 83 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.
JCJC hosts Meridian to conclude the regular season on Saturday. The Bobcats host the Region 23 Tournament on May 17-20.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments