D’Iberville’s Hannah Levi is once again in a league of her own

D’Iberville’s Hannah Levi continued her domination of Mississippi’s prep golf scene on Tuesday, shooting a 68 to claim her second consecutive state championship with a two-day score of 133.
Levi, a Mississippi State commit, opened the Class III golf tournament at Clear Creek Golf Club in Bovina by shooting a 65 on Monday.
Warren Central’s Karley Whittington (140) and Tupelo’s Michaela Bryan (154) rounded out the individual leaderboard.
D’Iberville’s tandem of Levi and Hassen Dorsey ultimately finished second to Tupelo with a team score of 322. The Golden Wave narrowly topped the Warriors with a 321. Warren Central took third with a 330.
BREAKING: @Tupelo_Golf girls have claimed the 2017 Class III state championship defeating D'Iberville and Warren Central. #themblankets pic.twitter.com/Cd178vebd7— Braden Bishop (@tbradenbishop) May 2, 2017
Other Coast schools in the competition as a team were St. Martin (360), Biloxi (400) and Gulfport (403). Hancock and Ocean Springs also had golfers in the field.
