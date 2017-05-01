Long ball lifts St. Patrick in walk-off fashion in Game 1

St. Patrick's Marrisa Hanley blasted a full0count pitch over the right field fence, good for a three-run homer and a 7-6 win over Philadelphia in game one of their third-round series on Monday
Raven Blackwell opened the inning with a single to center field. Anna Grace Castanedo got on base on a walk. Hanley then came to the plate and picked her pitch carefully, with the first three pitches clearly out of the strike zone. She watched two called strikes and then fouled three balls off before she made perfect contact for her third home run of the season.
The stage couldn't have been better set for the finish as Philadelphia took their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh inning, scoring three runs to take a 6-4 lead.
"Best ball game I've ever seen, by far," said Lady Irish coach Cullen Hawkins. "Best one to be a part of.
"Marrisa Hanley had the biggest hit of the season. And it wasn't even close. It's the most clutch thing that I've ever seen live. She hit a three-run homer to end it."
Hanley maintained her focus in a crucial situation.
"I was trying to keep it on the right side of the field just so I could get runners around," said Hanley. "I was trying not to get struck out. So I was just trying to make sure that I swung at a good enough pitch that I could get it somewhere far out. It ended up going out pretty far."
The Lady Irish opened the bottom of the second inning with three consecutive hits. Blackwell doubled and Anna D'Aquilla singled. Kirsten Walters followed with a single to drive in Blackwell for the first score.
With two outs, Morgan McCrea hit a two-run double to give St. Patrick a 3-0 lead after two innings.
The Lady Irish would get another run in the bottom of the third as D'Aquilla drove in a run on a double to left field.
Philadelphia responded with four consecutive hits in the top of the fourth, leading to three runs in the inning.
D'Aquilla retired six of the next seven batters in the fifth and sixth innings, holding Philadelphia scoreless in that stretch. Philadelphia battled back with one out in the top of the seventh, rallying for four consecutive singles to take a 5-4 lead.
Hawkins decided to intentionally walk Philadelphia's Jada White, which loaded the bases. D'Aquilla struck out the next batter for the second out, but she followed that with a base on balls, which scored another run for Philadelphia. The last out of the inning was another strike out on three straight pitches.
D'Aquilla (19-3) got the complete-game win for the Lady Irish.
Joining Hanley with two hits for the Lady Irish were D'Aquilla and Blackwell. They both had a double and a single.
