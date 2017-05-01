Long ball lifts St. Patrick in walk-off fashion in Game 1

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:39 Walk-off homer gives St. Patrick dramatic softball win Pause 2:11 Watch Gulfport baseball top Petal 1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove 1:23 Defense helps Biloxi girls hold off Gulfport in fourth quarter 1:46 Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III is now the fourth Bishop of Biloxi 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:25 ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 1:23 Biloxi needs more events at MGM Park, but how? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

St. Patrick’s Marissa Hanley hits a three-run homer to give the lady Irish a 7-6 win over Philadelphia in the first game of their 3A softball playoff series. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com