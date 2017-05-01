History was made Monday at West Harrison

Clinging to a one-run lead, the home stands at West Harrison came alive Monday night. The Hurricane faithful stood in unison, applauding for what was unfolding on the field — with one more bit of business left remaining.
Perhaps consumed by the magnitude of the moment, WHHS pitcher Cade Simon stepped off the mound and asked his catcher to go through the signs once more. Simon then zipped a fastball past Wayne County’s final batter, stranding two runners to clinch Game 3, 3-2.
The victory not only sent West Harrison (20-9) to the third round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, it also secured the relatively young program’s very first playoff series win.
The Hurricanes have had impressive regular season teams the last two years but ultimately were non-starters once the post-season arrived. After earning a first-round bye this year, the Hurricanes managed to bounce back from a series opening loss to take the next two from Wayne County (13-14).
“Our kids took them lightly,” WHHS coach David Marsland said of his team’s 6-2 loss in Game 1. “Their pitcher started dealing and really confusing our hitters and they got more and more momentum and then we made the five errors. We had to regroup. We told them we have an opportunity here to do something that we’ve never done. We have too much talent here not to.”
WHHS made a statement in Game 2, picking up a lopsided 13-2 victory in Waynesboro to set up Monday night.
Early lead
West Harrison jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning on an RBI-single by Brandon Parker and then a bases-loaded walk from D.K. Donaldson.
Wayne County struck back in the top of the second after Tre Williamson led off the inning with a home run. The War Eagles tied the game at 2-2 later in the frame when a pitch squirted past West Harrison’s catcher.
WHHS took the decisive lead in the fifth on a bases-loaded balk, as the umpire believed Wayne County starter Tanner Johnson didn’t come to a complete stop before beginning his delivery.
That’s when Simon really buckled down. The right-hander entered the game in the fourth in relief of Lawson Capers. Although Simon allowed two walks in four innings, he came up big when the Hurricanes needed him.
“It was adrenaline,” Simon said. “I felt like I was throwing the ball harder and hitting spots good. I got behind in the count a few times but I just tried to work back ahead and get some outs.”
No moment was bigger than the seventh. A lead-off walk and hit batter with two outs set up the night’s biggest showdown. Simon ultimately won out with his eighth strikeout in relief.
“He made good pitches right there at the end,” Marsland said. “Clutch pitches. That’s a big situation right there for the kid at the plate and the kid on the mound. Our kid won it tonight. We’re thankful and moving on.”
Brandon Parker led WHHS with two hits, including a double. Tate Parker and Taylor Woodcock also recorded doubles Monday.
Next up
Awaiting WHHS is reigning Class 5A South State Champion Hattiesburg.
The Tigers are fresh off beating South Jones 15-5 in Game 3 of their second-round series.
“We needed a break to get the monkey off our back. Now we do, so hopefully the kids will relax and play ball. It doesn’t matter who we play – we’re just excited to be moving on. We’re going to put our best lineup out there and see what happens Thursday.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
