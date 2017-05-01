Prep Roundup: Long Beach, Harrison Central among Game 1 winners

The Long Beach softball took Game 1 in the Class 5A playoffs, 8-4, over Brookhaven Monday night behind six RBI's from senior Melayna Cruz.
Cruz finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three singles. Savannah Bryant was the winning pitcher for Long Beach (16-12). She threw all seven innings, striking seven and walking one.
Kaitlynn McGoey was 3-for-3 with a triple and Faith Peterson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.
Long Beach will travel to Brookhaven for a 5:30 p.m. Game 2 on Tuesday.
Harrison Central 13, St. Martin 2: The Red Rebelettes (26-3) cruised to a Game 1 win on Monday night at St. Martin.
Kristen Cade was the winning pitcher, striking out seven in four innings.
Ashley Arnold hit a three-run home run and Amari Ramsey had a two-run homer for Harrison Central. Desirea Lindsey added a two-run double.
St. Martin will travel to Harrison Central for Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Picayune 14, Wayne County 4: Picayune thumped Wayne County to take Game 1 in the Class 5A softball playoffs. Picayune will travel to Wayne County for Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ethel 12: Resurrection 4: Ethel takes a 1-0 lead in the series and will travel to Resurrection (13-9) for a 4 p.m. start in Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 will follow immediately after.
Brandon 12, Hancock 5: Brandon picked up a Game 1 win at Hancock Monday night. Hancock will travel to Brandon for Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Postponement: The East Central-Newton County softball series was pushed back a day and will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Hurley. East Central will travel to Newton County for a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday.
