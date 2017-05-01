High School Sports

May 01, 2017 2:37 PM

D’Iberville golfer on top after Day 1 at Class III state tourney

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

D’Iberville’s Hannah Levi sits atop the leaderboard after an impressive first day of the Class III high school girls’ golf state championship.

Levi, a junior, shot a 7-under, 65 on Monday at the Clear Creek Golf Course in Vicksburg. She has a four-streak lead on Warren Central’s Karely Whittington, who shot a 69.

Levi won the Class III state title in 2016 after finishing second as a sophomore.

The tournament concludes with round two on Tuesday.

Levi has verbally committed to play golf at Mississippi State.

