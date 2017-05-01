Ocean Springs senior honored after tossing Friday gem

Ocean Springs senior lefty Garrett Crochet threw a gem Friday night in the second round of the Class 6A baseball playoffs, earning him Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.
Crochet limited Brandon to one run on five hits, striking out eight and walking none in an 4-1 win for the Greyhounds. He also shut down Brandon star shortstop J.T. Ginn, who entered the game leading the nation in homers with 16. Ginn was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
Crochet also went 1-for-3 at the plate, knocking in the first run of the game.
Crochet is 6-3 with a 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances this season.
