Harrison Central meets familiar face in round three of Class 6A playoffs

Harrison Central remains a favorite to win its fourth straight Class 6A state fast-pitch softball championship.
Six other Coast teams reached round three of the fast-pitch softball series, which starts Monday night.
Red Rebelettes coach Jimmy Parker isn’t looking past St. Martin, their third-round opponent.
“We’ll have to win that first game at their place and not worry about winning twice at home,” Parker said. “We’ll have to show up and play.”
St. Martin coach Donna Swilley expects a tough contest from the Red Rebelettes. St. Martin won twice at Petal to reach round three.
“They are very solid in all phases of the game,” Swilley said. “We have a lot of respect for them. They have set a standard. We’re excited to face them. My players have worked extremely hard and deserve to be here.”
In the other 6A contest, Hancock hosts Brandon. The Lady Hawks are coming off an upset over Ocean Springs.
“I think we match up evenly with them,” Hancock coach Bo Breland said. “I told our kids not to look at the records. Anything can happen. We may be 11-11, but we’ve played some tough teams.”
For the third straight year, St. Patrick’s 3A state title hopes go through Philadelphia. The Lady Irish host Game 1, relying on strong pitching and timely hitting.
“It’s been a great rivalry,” St. Patrick coach Cullen Hawkins said. “I’m excited to get another shot at them. They have a good pitcher and some good hitters.”
Two Coast teams remain in the 5A South: Picayune and Long Beach. Picayune hosts Wayne County; Long Beach hosts Brookhaven.
“If we don’t make mistakes, we’ll be fine,” Lady Bearcats coach Scott Zink said. “We’ve been hitting the ball lately. We’re jelling at the right time.”
East Central entertains Newton County in a 4A series opener between two perennial powerhouses.
“If we swing the bats well, I like our chances,” Lady Hornets coach Kyle Long said. “We’ve been swinging the bats well lately. We need to have good defense.”
Resurrection travels to Ethel in its 1A series opener.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Game plan
4 p.m. — Class 1A playoffs: Resurrection at Ethel
5:30 p.m. — Class 5A playoffs: Brookhaven at Long Beach
6 p.m. —Class 4A playoffs: Newton County at East Central
6 p.m. —Class 5A playoffs: Wayne County at Picayune
6 p.m. — Class 3A playoffs: Philadelphia at St. Patrick
6 p.m. —Class 6A playoffs: Brandon at Hancock
7 p.m. — Class 6A playoffs: Harrison Central at St. Martin
