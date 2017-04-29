Prep Roundup: Long Beach, PRC cruise to sweeping victories

Cameron Gray had two hits and a pair of RBI as East Central beat Sumrall 3-2 in Game 2 of their 4A state playoff series on Saturday. The Hornets swept best-of-3 series. Dawson Hall struck out five in the win for the Hornets (21-9).
Long Beach 9, Brookhaven 2: The Bearcats swept Brookhaven as Clayton Maxwell hit a three-run homer. Cade Crosby had two hits including a two-run triple. Kobe Cook had two hits. Austin Allen got the win, striking out six. Scotty Spears earned his fifth save.
West Harrison 13, Wayne County 2: The Hurricanes forced a decisive third game, as Brandon Parker had three hits and four RBI. Winning pitcher Kasey Donaldson had two hits and three RBI. DK Donaldson and Cade Simon each had two RBI. Tate Parker had two hits and an RBI. The game was stopped on the 10-run mercy rule. Wayne County hosts a deciding third game at 7 p.m. Monday night.
Pearl River Central 14, West Jones 5: Hayden Dunhurst hit a three-run homer as the Blue Devils swept their second-round series and will face Long Beach in round three.
Resurrection 5, Noxapater 2: The Eagles swept their best-of-3 1A series, as Rece Mayer picked up the win.
Brandon 6, Ocean Springs 0: The Bulldogs tied the best-of-3 6A series and forced a deciding Game 3 Monday at 6 p.m. in Ocean Springs.
Oak Grove 7, George County 2: The Warriors completed a series sweep and will face Biloxi in the third round.
NE Lauderdale 7, St. Stanislaus 1: The Rockachaws were swept and eliminated from the 4A state playoffs.
Franklin County 13, St. Patrick 3: The Fighting Irish were swept out of the 3A best-of-3 state playoff series.
