West Harrison captures first-ever Girls South State track title

West Harrison High School powered its way to its first Class 5A Girls South State track and field championship on Saturday afternoon at Jim Rose Field at the Gulfport High track complex.
Junior Deniyah Downs was a double winner for the Hurricanes in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and the triple jump (36 feet). Alaziah Turner also won the 400 dash in 58.29 seconds while freshman Alexis Morris won the discus with a toss of 97 feet, 3 inches into a stiff south wind.
Pearl High rallied from a 17-point deficit to Biloxi with eight events left and won the Class 6A Boys South State title with 97 points. Biloxi finished second with 89 points.
Pearl also won the 6A Girls South State title with a dominating performance on the track, erasing an early deficit to Ocean Springs. Pearl finished with 188 points. Ocean Springs amassed 122 points.
Brookhaven ran away with the 5A Boys South State title with 151 points, 23 better than runner-up Hattiesburg.
“I won the triple and the high jump, and it’s been a long journey to win the high jump,’’ Downs said. “I have been praying all day and all night for God to help me. It happened. In the triple, I’m thankful to my coaches for working with me – Coach (Carlton) Cotten and Rico Griffin. I’m glad to be here with these girls.
“We’re looking forward (to Jackson) and taking the trophy home with us.’’
The 5A and 6A state track meets are next weekend in Jackson.
“We need to keep on working,’’ Morris said.
“This is the first time we’ve won South State,’’ Cotten said. “I’m excited for the kids because they’ve worked hard. They’ve sacrificed a lot and the commitment has been great. The ultimate goal is the state championship and we need to work hard. We got a lot of second-place and third-place finishes today.’’
The Biloxi boys built an early lead behind double winner Dashaun Morgan in the long jump (22-2) and triple jump (46-3). Biloxi had 67 points after the 4x200-meter relay, 17 better than Pearl. But the Pirates kept chipping away to take the title.
The Ocean Springs girls led Pearl by three points after the 100-meter dash but Pearl won six individual titles and three relays on the track surface to pull away.
Other Coast 6A individual winners on Saturday were Biloxi’s Anna Thigpen in the shot put (37-3), Biloxi’s Breanna Riley in the long jump (17-7.50), Ocean Springs’ Roslyn Inabinette in the 6A girls pole vault (11-0), Ocean Springs’ Brandon Smith in the boys discus (143-6), D’Iberville’s Christopher Hudnall in the boys 100 hurdles (14.38), Ocean Springs’ Alex Brechbiel in the boys pole vault (13-0), and St. Martin’s Eriq Dismuke in the boys 1,600 (4:37.60),
Other Coast 5A individual winners were Long Beach’s Brooklyn Biancamano in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:21.48), Long Beach’s Jarius Warren in the boys shot put (50-9), Picayune’s Ronald Polk in the boys long jump (20-8), Gautier’s Nazarrius Stallworth in the boys triple jump (42-3.50), Long Beach’s Matthew Cropper in the boys pole vault (11-0), Pascagoula’s Randy Carrasco in the boys discus (124-6) and West Harrison’s Ahmad Gage in the boys 400 dash (51.51).
Other meet double winners in addition to Downs and Morgan were Pearl’s DeKari Courtney, Pearl’s Savi’a Varnell, Pearl’s Clare Pinter, West Jones’ Brikayla Gray and Brookhaven’s Antonio Dillon and Kenny Bellamy.
