Sun Herald announces 2016-17 All-South Mississippi Girls Basketball Team

Chyna Allen
School: Harrison Central
Class: Junior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 15.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 4.2 spg; helped lead Lady Rebels to Class 6A quarterfinals.
Jailin Cherry
School: Pascagoula
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 17.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg; 3.2 apg; signed with LSU.
Daysia Dedeaux
School: Pass Christian
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 15.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 4.8 spg.
Casey Ferguson
School: D'Iberville
Class: Senior
Position: Guard/forward
Stats/accolades: 14.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg; signed with South Alabama.
Jamaya Galloway
School: Bay High
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 20 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg; signed with Southwest Mississippi C.C.
Morgan McCrea
School: St. Patrick
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 16.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 spg; helped lead St. Patrick to 20-10 mark as senior; committed to Millsaps.
Arie'Anna Norwood
School: Harrison Central
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: 10.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg; helped lead Harrison Central to 22-4 record as senior.
Breanna Riley
School: Biloxi
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 13.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 spg; set to sign with junior college.
LaMiracle Sims
School: Moss Point
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: 15.1 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 3.2 spg; helped lead Moss Point to 18-10 record as senior.
Dougless St. Amant
School: Ocean Springs
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: 10.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg; helped lead Ocean Springs to 17-9 season as senior.
Anna Thigpen
School: Biloxi
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: 7.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg; set to sign with junior college.
Zanaisha Turner
School: Poplarville
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 20.1 ppg; helped lead Poplarville to 17-11 record as senior.
Sania Wells
School: East Central
Class: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 22.3 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 spg, 8 apg; helped lead East Central to 17-10 record.
Daphane White
School: St. Martin
Class: Junior
Position: Center
Stats/accolades: 22.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 7.0 bpg; verbally committed to Mississippi State; 2016-17 Sun Herald Girls Player of the Year.
Honorable mention
Senior guard Alexis McBeath, Pascagoula
Junior forward Dywana Parker, Gulfport
Sophomore guard Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian
Senior guard Amari Pittman, Bay High
Comments