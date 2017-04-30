High School Sports

April 30, 2017 3:00 AM

Sun Herald announces 2016-17 All-South Mississippi Girls Basketball Team

By Patrick Magee, Patrick Ochs and James Jones

Sun Herald

Chyna Allen

School: Harrison Central

Class: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 15.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 4.2 spg; helped lead Lady Rebels to Class 6A quarterfinals.

Jailin Cherry

School: Pascagoula

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 17.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg; 3.2 apg; signed with LSU.

Daysia Dedeaux

School: Pass Christian

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 15.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 4.8 spg.

Casey Ferguson

School: D'Iberville

Class: Senior

Position: Guard/forward

Stats/accolades: 14.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg; signed with South Alabama.

Jamaya Galloway

School: Bay High

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 20 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg; signed with Southwest Mississippi C.C.

Morgan McCrea

School: St. Patrick

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 16.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 spg; helped lead St. Patrick to 20-10 mark as senior; committed to Millsaps.

Arie'Anna Norwood

School: Harrison Central

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: 10.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg; helped lead Harrison Central to 22-4 record as senior.

Breanna Riley

School: Biloxi

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 13.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 spg; set to sign with junior college.

LaMiracle Sims

School: Moss Point

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: 15.1 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 3.2 spg; helped lead Moss Point to 18-10 record as senior.

Dougless St. Amant

School: Ocean Springs

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: 10.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg; helped lead Ocean Springs to 17-9 season as senior.

Anna Thigpen

School: Biloxi

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: 7.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg; set to sign with junior college.

Zanaisha Turner

School: Poplarville

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 20.1 ppg; helped lead Poplarville to 17-11 record as senior.

Sania Wells

School: East Central

Class: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 22.3 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 spg, 8 apg; helped lead East Central to 17-10 record.

Daphane White

School: St. Martin

Class: Junior

Position: Center

Stats/accolades: 22.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 7.0 bpg; verbally committed to Mississippi State; 2016-17 Sun Herald Girls Player of the Year.

Honorable mention

Senior guard Alexis McBeath, Pascagoula

Junior forward Dywana Parker, Gulfport

Sophomore guard Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian

Senior guard Amari Pittman, Bay High

