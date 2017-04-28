Ocean Springs senior mows down Brandon in Game 1

Brandon traveled to Ocean Springs Friday night for Game 1 in the second round of Class 6A playoffs with the nation's leading home run hitter and one of the state's most productive lineups.
Stymied at the plate, the Bulldogs returned home with a Game 1 loss thanks to a stellar performance on the mound by Ocean Springs senior left-hander Garrett Crochet.
Ocean Springs topped Brandon 4-1 Friday night as Crochet limited the Bulldogs to one run on five hits, striking out and walking none in a complete-game performance.
"You want to come out in Game 1 and pitch like he did," Ocean Springs coach Brian Rea said. "Zero errors, timely hits. That's playoff baseball at its finest."
Brandon junior shortstop, J.T. Ginn, entered the game with a .494 batting average, 16 homers and 66 RBIs, but he had a tough outing at the plate Friday.
Crochet made quick work of Ginn in his first two at-bats, both strikeouts, and forced the Mississippi State commit to pop out in his final at-bat in the sixth inning, making it an 0-for-3 night for the top prospect.
"I was just trying to work ahead, get ahead in the count," Crochet said of his approach against Ginn. '" was getting him with my fastball and curve ball both."
Brandon coach Stacy Hester gave credit to Crochet (5-3) for his dominant performance Friday night.
"In baseball, good pitching beats good hitting," Hester said. "We heard some good things about him. We didn't know who would be on the mound, but he was big time. We had heard he could be on at times and he might struggle with control. He was a man tonight. He out-pitched us."
Ginn (4-0, 2.23) will have his shot at redemption when he gets the start on the pitcher's mound at 6 p.m. on Saturday for Game 2 in Brandon.
Ocean Springs will answer Saturday with senior right-hander Cooper Brune (5-2, 0.41).
Ocean Springs only totaled four hits, but made Brandon's pitchers pay for almost every mistake. Brandon pitchers combined to issue five walks and four of those resulted in runs. Ocean Springs' leadoff man, Brune, walked twice and accounted for a pair of those runs.
"It was timely hits. We did make them pay," Rea said. "They run out lefty after lefty. We kind of felt that would happen. Those timely hits come playoff time, two-out hits."
While Crochet was dealing from the outset, Brandon starter Matt McCurley struggled to find his control in the first inning, walking two of the first three batters he faced.
Crochet, who went 1-for-3 at the plate, knocked in the first run of the game on a single to center field in the first inning, scoring Brune.
Malcolm Beaugez followed with a single to left to plate Britt McKay, giving the Greyhounds a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Brandon had a quick response in the second inning when Landon Dial came up with a one-out double to left and he was knocked in by the next man up, Layton Roberts, on a double to right field, cutting the Ocean Springs lead to 2-1.
Ocean Springs senior Austin Cates gave Crochet more cushion in the fourth inning when he came up with a two-out, two-run double, giving the Greyhounds a 4-1 lead.
McCurley (7-1) took the loss for Brandon, going four innings. He allowed four runs on three hits, walking four and striking out five.
Brandon dropped to 25-6 with the loss while Ocean Springs improved to 17-13.
