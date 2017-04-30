Harrison Central, Biloxi coaches take Sun Herald honors

The Harrison Central boys and the Biloxi girls were the last teams left standing on the Coast in the state playoffs, and that’s part of the reason their coaches deserve top honors.
Harrison Central’s Boo Hardy and Devin Hill of Biloxi are the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Coaches of the Year after far exceeding expectations during the 2016-17 season.
The Biloxi girls played the deepest into the postseason, advancing to the Class 6A semifinals — a stunning development considering Hill was a late hire to take over a team that went 11-17 the year before.
Biloxi finished 24-10 in Hill’s first season on the job.
Hill and his players are still abuzz about their stunning run to Jackson, something that no other Biloxi girls team had accomplished.
“We talk about it a little bit too much for my comfort,” Hill said with a laugh. “We have to put that season behind us. It was an exciting time and something this team has never done. It’s something new, to get on that big stage. Hopefully, we can make it a yearly thing.”
Biloxi hired Hill in July after he had a successful three-year run at Itawamba Agricultural High School, leading the program there to a record of 74-24 and the Class 4A state title.
Despite having a short time to get the team ready for the new season, Hill made an immediate impact on a girls program lacking in tradition.
Biloxi beat Pearl in the first round of the playoffs and stunned a strong Oak Grove team on its home court, 55-38, to clinch the girls’ first trip ever to Jackson. The Lady Indians thumped Tupelo 66-53 in the quarterfinals before falling 34-20 to a Starkville team that was undefeated at the time.
“Once they bought in defensively, we kind of took off,” Hill said of his players. “When we were able to stop playing zone and started playing man, we started experiencing that next level of success. We were able to get out and defend people.
“The way the girls and the community welcomed me, we’ve laid that foundation for what we’ve been preaching. It’s not new to them anymore. They know what to expect every day. Getting over that was the hard part. The sky is the limit for what we’re trying to do.”
Big season for Harrison Central
The Harrison Central boys weren’t considered a team to watch to begin the 2016-17 campaign, but the Red Rebels continued to get better and better as the season entered its final month.
Hardy led Harrison Central to a record of 24-8, including a Region 8-6A title, to earn his third Sun Herald Coach of the Year honor in his 13th season as a high school head coach.
Hardy points back to his team’s 68-53 win over Madison-Ridgeland Academy at Hoopsfest on Jan. 28 as a turning point.
“That’s when we decided to play basketball,” Hardy said.
The Red Rebels finished out the season on an 8-2 run, including an 81-69 victory over Oak Grove to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals in Jackson. Callaway ended Harrison Central’s season, 75-60, in a game at Jackson State.
“Every coach sets a goal to win the state championship, but I think our kids played extremely well,” Hardy said. “At the end, I’m very happy with them. The kids are disappointed that we didn’t finish our mission. As a whole, I’m proud of the way they came out and played this year.”
“I also want to share this Coach of the Year with my coaching staff. They did a great job preparing for this season. They all worked well together.”
