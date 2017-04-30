High School Sports

April 30, 2017 3:00 AM

Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Boys Basketball Team

By Patrick Magee, Patrick Ochs and James Jones

Sun Herald

Stephane Ayangma

School: Picayune

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: 20.4 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 21 double-doubles in 30 games

Miles Daniels

School: Gulfport

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 13.3 ppg, 3.6 apg; committed to Copiah-Lincoln C.C.

Monta Davis

School: Long Beach

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 21.0 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg; signed with Mississippi Valley State

Trevor Davis

School: Vancleave

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 12.6 ppg; led Vancleave to 39 total wins last two years; committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. in baseball

Quieran Gray

School: West Harrison

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 18.4 ppg, 5.0 apg, 5.0 rpg; signed with Tougaloo

Noel Jones

School: Pascagoula

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 10.9 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.8 spg; signed with East Mississippi C.C.

Malcolm Magee

School: Ocean Springs

Class: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 14.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg; holds Nicholls State football offer

Dayquan Perkins

School: Harrison Central

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: 14.4 ppg, 8 rpg; helped lead Harrison Central to Class 6A quarterfinals

Tolu Smith

School: Bay High

Class: Junior

Position: Center

Stats/accolades: 13.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg; holds offer from Southeastern Louisiana; 2016-17 Sun Herald Boys Player of the Year

Galen Smith Jr.

School: Bay High

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats/accolades: 9.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg; signed with Xavier-New Orleans

Fred Ramsey-Thompson

School: Biloxi

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 16.7 ppg; committed to Pearl River C.C.

LaRaymond Spivery

School: George County

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 19.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.7 apg, 3.8 spg; signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C.

Dajon Whitworth

School: Harrison Central

Class: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 12.6 ppg; helped lead Harrison Central to Class 6A quarterfinals

Aydarius Young

School: Pass Christian

Class: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats/accolades: 15 ppg, 7 rpg, 5 apg, 4 spg; helped lead Pirates to 19-9 record

Honorable mention:

Senior guard Landon Arnold, Stone

Senior forward Jack Magandy, St. Patrick

Senior guard Tamiljah Merrill, Poplarville

Senior forward Da’Quan Gaudin, St. Martin

Senior guard Daetren Bivens, St. Martin

Senior guard Keevon Oney, Gulfport

Senior forward Mike Burbridge, Biloxi

