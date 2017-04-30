Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Boys Basketball Team

Stephane Ayangma
School: Picayune
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: 20.4 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 21 double-doubles in 30 games
Miles Daniels
School: Gulfport
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 13.3 ppg, 3.6 apg; committed to Copiah-Lincoln C.C.
Monta Davis
School: Long Beach
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 21.0 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg; signed with Mississippi Valley State
Trevor Davis
School: Vancleave
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 12.6 ppg; led Vancleave to 39 total wins last two years; committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. in baseball
Quieran Gray
School: West Harrison
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 18.4 ppg, 5.0 apg, 5.0 rpg; signed with Tougaloo
Noel Jones
School: Pascagoula
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 10.9 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.8 spg; signed with East Mississippi C.C.
Malcolm Magee
School: Ocean Springs
Class: Junior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 14.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg; holds Nicholls State football offer
Dayquan Perkins
School: Harrison Central
Class: Junior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: 14.4 ppg, 8 rpg; helped lead Harrison Central to Class 6A quarterfinals
Tolu Smith
School: Bay High
Class: Junior
Position: Center
Stats/accolades: 13.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg; holds offer from Southeastern Louisiana; 2016-17 Sun Herald Boys Player of the Year
Galen Smith Jr.
School: Bay High
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats/accolades: 9.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg; signed with Xavier-New Orleans
Fred Ramsey-Thompson
School: Biloxi
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 16.7 ppg; committed to Pearl River C.C.
LaRaymond Spivery
School: George County
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 19.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.7 apg, 3.8 spg; signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C.
Dajon Whitworth
School: Harrison Central
Class: Junior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 12.6 ppg; helped lead Harrison Central to Class 6A quarterfinals
Aydarius Young
School: Pass Christian
Class: Senior
Position: Guard
Stats/accolades: 15 ppg, 7 rpg, 5 apg, 4 spg; helped lead Pirates to 19-9 record
Honorable mention:
Senior guard Landon Arnold, Stone
Senior forward Jack Magandy, St. Patrick
Senior guard Tamiljah Merrill, Poplarville
Senior forward Da’Quan Gaudin, St. Martin
Senior guard Daetren Bivens, St. Martin
Senior guard Keevon Oney, Gulfport
Senior forward Mike Burbridge, Biloxi
