Big inning propels Harrison Central into Round 3

Harrison Central capitalized off of a six-run third inning to close out its second-round meeting against George County with a 9-3 victory.
Going into the inning, the Rebelettes trailed George County 2-0 and scored three runs before their first out of the inning.
Daijha Richardson was the first of ten Harrison Central batters in the inning. She singled to left field. Ashley Terwilliger followed with a bunt. She reached on an error, scoring Richardson.
Amari Ramsey then grounded to shortstop and was safe on first as the first baseman reached high for the throw, taking her foot off the bag. Zharia Richardson was hit by the second pitch to her, loading the bases.
Kayla Cade walked on four straight balls, moving the tying run home. Ashley Arnold then grounded to the pitcher, who made a throwing error to home plate, scoring the go-ahead run. Desirea Lindsey drove in two more runs on a single. The Rebelettes scored their final run of the inning on a pass ball.
“They gave us some opportunities in the third, and we took advantage of them,” said Rebelettes coach Jimmy Parker. “We had a couple of good hits. First the leadoff hit then a good hit by Desirea Lindsey to knock in two. We ran the bases really well. I think that forced them into some mistakes with us running the bases so well.
“They didn’t quit,” he added. “We didn’t hit the ball as well. Tuesday night everything we hit found green in the outfield, a lot for doubles. Our bunts were great. We struggled there tonight. A couple of innings we got it together, and everything worked OK. We didn’t quit.”
George County rallied in the top of the sixth inning, getting three straight hits with two outs, but they would only score a single run to get within three (6-3).
“I’m proud of them,” said George County coach Keith Essary. “They left it all on the field. I mean, diving for balls - character. We preach character. They showed that tonight.
“We had some walks and errors in the sixth inning that kind of hurt us there in the third inning,” he added. “That kind of knocked the breath out of us. Other than that, I can’t ask for more from these girls. They gave it all they got.”
Harrison Central responded with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth as Daijha Richardson and Zharia Richardson both recorded triples and Kayla Cade doubled in the inning.
Zharia Richardson led the Rebelettes with three hits and an RBI. Ashley Terwilliger had two hits and an RBI. Daysia Richardson finished with two hits.
George County’s Megan Morse went two for three on the night with a triple.
George County finish the season with a 17-12 record. Harrison Central (26-3) plays St. Martin, starting on Monday.
