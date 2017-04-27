Harrison Central defeats George County 9-3

Former Ole Miss legend and New York Yankee outfielder Jack Reed recently threw out the first pitch to his grandson, Jacob Collier, before Biloxi played St. Martin in the playoffs. Reed also talked about impressing Joe DiMaggio and ending the longest game in Yankees history.
Former Mississippi State University star Brad Corley spent five years toiling in the minor leagues before an injury ended his career. He can empathize with the players when he watches the Biloxi Shuckers play because he has been there.