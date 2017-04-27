Prep roundup: Long Beach takes care of business, sweeps PRC

The drama wasn’t quite as high Thursday, but the victory was just as sweet.
Long Beach softball defeated Pearl River Central 7-5 on Thursday to sweep the Blue Devils in the second round of the best-of-3 Class 5A series. The Bearcats had to rally in extra innings Tuesday to win 8-7.
LBHS (15-12) advances to face Brookhaven, starting Monday.
Kaitlynn McGoey led the Bearcats with two doubles and two RBIs. Faith Peterson hit a double and single. Savannah Bryant added a triple. Allie Dubuisson hit a two-run homer.
Bryant picked up the complete-game win, striking out seven.
Harlee Davis led PRC (20-10) with two hits. Shelby Archer added two RBIs.
St. Patrick 10, Franklin County 1: St. Patrick advanced in the Class 3A playoffs by sweeping Franklin County with a 10-1 win. Kirstin Walters led St. Patrick with a 3-for-4 night that included a home run, two doubles and four RBIs. Anna Grace Castanedo was also 3-for-4, while Marissa Hanley and Raven Blackwell were 2-for-4. Morgan Redmond and Anna D’Aquilla combined to throw a 1-hitter. D’Aquilla struck out seven. St. Patrick will play the winner of Magee and Philadelphia.
North Pike 11, Pass Christian 1: Amber Funderburk had two hits and an RBI to lead PCHS at the plate. Brianna Smith also had a hit and scored the team’s only run. PCHS was eliminated from the Class 4A playoffs with the loss.
East Central sweeps Purvis: The Lady Hornets bounced back in a big way Thursday. After falling in the Class 4A opener on Tuesday, ECHS swept Purvis on Thursday. East Central will play Newton County beginning Monday. ECHS won the first game Thursday 7-3. The Lady Hornets didn’t let up in Game 3, winning 15-8. Taylor Lawson earned the win in the first game, with Presleigh Cumbest getting the second victory. Hannah Dufault had a two-run homer and finished the first game with three RBIs. Maranda Busby added two hits and a solo homer. Alexis Laughlin, Dufault, Busby and Vice all had three hits in the second game.
Picayune 8, West Harrison 4: Picayune swept WHHS with the victory Thursday. The Tide advance in the 5A playoffs to face the winner of Stone/Wayne County. Megan Dudenhefer pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Jessica Magee and Alyssa Pinero both had multiple hits.
St. Martin forces Game 3 vs. Petal: St. Martin won Game 2 5-1 to force decisive third game. Both Petal and St. Martin traded leads into extra innings before St. Martin ultimately held on for a 20-18 victory. With the win, St. Martin plays Harrison Central in Round 3.
Resurrection sweeps Games 2, 3: Resurrection made things interesting Thursday but ended up picking up two wins against Salem to advance in the Class 1A playoffs. The Eagles took a convincing 10-4 win in Game 2. RCS and Salem swapped leads throughout the third game but ended up claiming a 12-11 victory. RCS will play the winner of Noxapater and Ethel.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
