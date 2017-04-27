High School Sports

April 27, 2017 1:52 PM

West Harrison standout signs with 4-year program

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

West Harrison senior guard Quieran Gray has signed with his college of choice.

Gray recently signed a letter of intent to attend Tougalo College, a Jackson school that features an NAIA basketball program.

Gray was one of the better guards on the Coast during the 2016-17 season, averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

Gray, who stands 6-feet tall, improved on his numbers from his junior year when he averaged 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Gray joins a Tougaloo program that is coming off a 10-16 season, including a double-overtime defeat at Southern Miss.

