West Harrison standout signs with 4-year program

West Harrison senior guard Quieran Gray has signed with his college of choice.
Gray recently signed a letter of intent to attend Tougalo College, a Jackson school that features an NAIA basketball program.
Gray was one of the better guards on the Coast during the 2016-17 season, averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals.
Gray, who stands 6-feet tall, improved on his numbers from his junior year when he averaged 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Gray joins a Tougaloo program that is coming off a 10-16 season, including a double-overtime defeat at Southern Miss.
