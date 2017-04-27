George County freshman picks up his 3rd offer

George County freshman defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson picked up his third offer on Thursday.
Memphis is the most recent school to offer the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Jackson, joining Ole Miss and Louisiana-Lafayette.
ULL offered Jackson prior to his freshman year of high school and Ole Miss delivered an offer in February.
Jackson had an impressive freshman season at George County, registering 60 tackles, including a whopping 30 for negative yardage. The 15-year-old was named a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.
Jackson joins a strong group of underclassmen on the Coast who hold Division offers, including Harrison Central sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey and D'Iberville offensive lineman Louis Paul Smith.
Blessed to receive my 3rd offer from the Memphis Tigers.⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/2ql6UywQKd— McKinnley Jackson (@MacFresco44) April 27, 2017
