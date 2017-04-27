Here's what to know about the 5A/6A South State track meet

Biloxi High has one of its best track teams in a decade.
The Indians travel to Gulfport High for the 6A South State meet, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The 5A South State will also be held at Gulfport.
Biloxi captured the Division 8-6A and Region 4-6A track championships.
First-place Region 4-6A finishers for the Indians were: Zachery Williams Brackett (100 meter dash); Dejon Bridges, Austin Cooley, Deangelo Mayers and Zach Brackett (800 meter relay team); Jeremiah Ferguson, Randy Brimmage, Zion Jackson and Aaron Wood (1,600 meter relay team) and Da’Shaun Morgan (triple jump).
“We’ve been on a roll lately,” Indians track coach Mike Reese said. “I love my team’s competitive attitude. There’s no animosity and we’re working together for a common goal: winning a state championship.”
Pearl and Brandon are considered the favorites to win 6A South State and 6A state championships, but the talent-laden Indians can make a run.
“All of the tough teams are in the 6A South, but there’s some spots we can win: Triple jump, 4 X 800 and 4 X 100 races,” Reese said. “I feel fantastic about it.”
Pearl is also considered the favorite to win 6A girls, but Region 4-6A champion Ocean Springs has the talent to make a title run. Kaylee Foster won Region 4-6A titles in 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles. Andrea Wheeler won the 3,200 meter run and finished second to teammate Sadie Smith in the 1,600 meter run. The Lady Greyhounds are solid in the 4 X800 and 4 X 100 relay races.
“We’re confident heading into South State,” Lady Greyhounds coach Tim Sayers said. “We’ll do fine, but Pearl has a complete team.”
Hattiesburg swept the Region 4-5A championship at West Harrison last week, but the Coast has several players capable of winning individual honors.
Pearl River Central’s Cole Benoit has a shot at winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meter run crowns in 5A South State.
LSU basketball signee Jailin Cherry of Pascagoula has a chance to win the 5A girls high jump. Her teammate, Alexis McBeath, is the Region 4-5A girls’ long jump champion.
