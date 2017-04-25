Long Beach goes the extra distance against Pearl River Central

Long Beach made two dramatic comebacks in its 8-7 eight-inning win over Pearl River Central on Tuesday. With the win, LBHS claimed the opener in the best-of-three MHSAA Class 5A second round matchup.
The Lady Bearcats scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs to force the extra inning. After Pearl River Central scored one run in the top of the eighth, the Lady Bearcats responded with two two runs to get the win.
“That’s a team that just kept fighting and fighting,” said Lady Bearcats coach Scott Zink. “We didn’t play our best ball, but when it came down to it, they did what they had to do.
“Savannah (Bryant) didn’t have her best night tonight, but we are a team; we pick each other up,” added Zink. “That’s what we continue to do until we make it.”
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Abbey Fisher hit a triple to the centerfield fence. With two outs. Allie Dubuisson dropped a single into shallow left field to score Fisher, putting the Lady Bearcats within one run, 6-5. Dayna Jordan followed with a single to left field, scoring Dubuisson and tying the game.
Pearl River Central scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning with one out on a Madison Glidewell sacrifice bunt for a 7-6 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the international tie-breaker rule in effect, Dubuisson started the frame at second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Chelsey Reed ended up walking and then stole second on the first pitch to Kaitlynn McGoey. When Pearl River Central’s catcher made the throw to second base, Dubuisson dashed home to tie the game, 7-7. Reed stole third base as the ball got away from the shortstop.
McGoey’s sacrifice bunt then scored Reed for the 8-7 win.
“It felt great,” Jordan said of her seventh-inning single. “I really felt like I was doing what I needed to do for my team. It was great.”
Jordan led the Lady Bearcats at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Fisher finished with a triple and a double.
Madison Gower led PRC with three RBIs and two hits. Jade Lathan struck out 11 for the Blue Devils.
Long Beach travels to Carriere on Thursday for the second game (and third if necessary).
Comments