Prep roundup: Ocean Springs, St. Patrick earn convincing wins

Ocean Springs opened the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs with a 10-4 win at Hancock. Pitcher Kylie Taylor hit a two-run homer and catcher Fallon Groves added a round-tripper of her own to power the Greyhounds.
St. Patrick 13, Franklin County 0 (6 inn.): Anna D’Aquilla and Marissa Hanley paced St. Patrick with three hits apiece. Raven Blackwell, Morgan McCrea and Anna Grace Castanedo added two hits each. D’Aquilla also struck out eight against one hit in five innings to earn the win.
Other scores: Salem 10, Resurrection 9 (8 inn.); Picayune 5, West Harrison 1; Brandon 4, Gulfport 2; North Pike 8, Pass Christian 7; Stone 6, Wayne County 4
Tennis
Vancleave moves on: Vancleave defeated Florence 6-1 in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A tennis playoffs on Tuesday:
Mason Chelette won boys singles over Cameron Courtney (6-2, 6-2); Sophie Endt won girls singles over Kadi Maxwell (7-5, 6-3); Drew Sumrall and Wade Taliancich won No. 1 boys doubles over Rhy Eliza and Dominick Donaldson (6-2, 7-5); William Murphy and Hiram Havard won No. 2 boys doubles over Mason Freeman and Austin Brock (6-2, 6-0); Delaney Moran and Stori Endt won No. 1 girls doubles over Caroline Lawrence and Chasity Snyder (6-0, 6-0); Alexis Bertagnolli and Ashleigh Chelette won No. 2 girls doubles over Maddie Cox and Raegan West (6-1, 6-2); and Cody Courtney and Lizzie Williams won the mixed doubles point over Luke Langlinais and Madison Ely (7-5, 7-5).
Golf
D’Iberville wins again: Hannah Levi paced all golfers with a 68 on Tuesday as D’Iberville’s girls golf team won the Region 7, District 7 Tournament at Shell Landing Golf Club. DHS shot a 167, followed by St. Martin (193), Ocean Springs (203) and George County (226). St. Martin’s Lindsey Wescovich had the day’s second-best score with a 90.
