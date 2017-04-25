Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio
Former Ole Miss legend and New York Yankee outfielder Jack Reed recently threw out the first pitch to his grandson, Jacob Collier, before Biloxi played St. Martin in the playoffs. Reed also talked about impressing Joe DiMaggio and ending the longest game in Yankees history.
pochs@sunherald.com
More Videos
2:23
Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio
1:08
Biloxi bats come alive
2:08
Watch Biloxi's five-run fifth unfold
1:10
East Central slugfest stuns Pirates
3:07
Watch Gulfport's 3-2 win at Harrison Central
1:45
Former Mississippi State baseball player knows how tough AA ball can be
1:33
After father’s death, former Ole Miss coach changes priorities
2:05
Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch
1:19
Pitchers duel stymies Harrison Central, Ocean Springs
1:56
Watch Ocean Springs flirt with perfect game
1:09
Meet the Sun Herald's 2016-17 All-South Mississippi boys soccer team
1:28
Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove
1:43
Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike
Former Mississippi State University star Brad Corley spent five years toiling in the minor leagues before an injury ended his career. He can empathize with the players when he watches the Biloxi Shuckers play because he has been there.