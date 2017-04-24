Prep roundup: George County, PRC among teams to advance

George County topped Harrison Central 10-5 Monday night to advance to the second round of the Class 6A baseball playoffs.
The Rebels will travel to Oak Grove for a 7 p.m. game on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A baseball playoffs.
Jathan Staton led George County (18-11-1) with a pair of hits and four RBIs.
Logan Tanner was the winning pitcher, lasting six innings, giving up four runs. Tanner was also 3-for-4 at the plate.
It's been an up-and-down season for George County so far, but coach Brandon Davis is happy to have a team still playing in the postseason.
"At times we've played pretty well," he said. "We only returned two full-time starters defensively. We've pitched well at times, but it's just not the consistency we're used to. We start five sophomores, three seniors and one junior. That's what you're going to get. We don't have the game experience.
"We're excited about the opportunity, going to Oak Grove. We'll be in their district next year."
Cameron Cotten, Ethan Coleman and Colby Cochran each had two hits a piece for the Rebels, who had 15 hits total.
Pearl River Central 7, Pascagoula 1: PRC's Austen Izzio picked a good time to hit his first career home run at any level.
With his team trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, Izzio hit a grand slam to lift the Blue Devils into the second round of the Class 5A baseball playoffs.
PRC coach Neil Walther wasn't sure if the ball would clear the fence when Izzio first made contact.
"When he hit it, I knew we'd at least tie it up," Walther said. "When I saw the left fielder react, I thought we'd score two and it just kept going. I was surprised and he was hopping around like a dang rabbit around second base."
Senior left-hander Hayden LeBeau threw all seven innings for Pascagoula, striking out 11 and limiting Pascagoula to three hits.
St. Patrick 7, Raleigh 3: The St. Patrick baseball team went on the road for a 7-3 victory in Game 3 Monday, advancing past the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
St. Patrick fell 3-1 in the series opener before rebounding for an 11-10 win in nine innings on Saturday.
St. Patrick will travel to Franklin County to begin a second-round series on Friday.
Parker Frame earned the win, striking out seven in five innings.
Josh Wood went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Britton Tatum was 3-for-3 with a double. Seth Allen, Robert Starks and Windfield Swetman each added a pair of hits.
North Pike 7, Bay High 1: A defeat on the road in Game 3 ended the Bay High baseball season on Monday in the Class 4A playoffs. The Tigers ended the 2017 campaign with a record of 14-2.
Softball
Union 5, Our Lady Academy 2: The OLA softball season came to a close Monday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Lady Crescents finished with a record of 17-10.
