St. Stanislaus rocks Florence in Game 3 to advance

The St. Stanislaus baseball team thumped Florence 9-2 in Game 3 Monday night to advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Rockachaws (16-10) opened up a 9-0 lead after five innings and cruised the rest of the way to set up a second-round match-up with Northeast Lauderdale.
SSC scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, three in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning.
"This was a lot more like what we normally do," SSC coach Mark Logan said. "We're use to getting runners on, putting pressure on the defense and bunting the ball. Tonight we got some timely hits in there.
"Getting two-out hits, if you are going to be a championship team, you've got to get those. That's got to happen."
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Rockachaws rallied at the plate for four hits. Sonny Valentine doubled. Levi Knight tripled to score Valentine. Magruder O'Bannon's single to right field drove Knight in. Nick Hertz singled to score O'Bannon.
And while the Rockachaws did what they needed to do at the plate, Reagan Corr managed to hold off Florence on the mound, pitching the complete game for St. Stanislaus for his fifth win (5-1) of the season.
"He's a strike thrower," said Logan about Corr. "He's been consistent. Seems like when he's on the mound, our guys make plays behind him. He's done that all year."
Walker Ladner got the Eagles on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, and his next time at bat he double to the centerfield wall to drive in the second score for Forest.
Valentine went 2-for-3 for the Rockachaws (double, single); Knight had two triples and four RBIs; O'Bannon went two for three (two singles) and two RBIs, and Hertz went two for three (two singles) and two RBIs.
St. Stanislaus will host the first game of their second round series against Northeast Lauderdale on Friday.
Florence's season to a close with a record of 16-13.
Comments