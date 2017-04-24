Rare accomplishment earns Hancock senior recognition

No-hitters are hard to come by, but back-to-back no-hitters on the same day are as rare as they come.
Hancock senior Rylee Swilley threw consecutive no-hitters on Friday as the Lady Hawks swept Meridian 13-0 and 15-0 in the first round of the Class 6A softball playoffs.
Her accomplishment makes Swilley the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week.
In game one, Swilley struck out eight in the pitcher’s circle. She also had a pair of hits and two RBIs.
Swilley struck out five in the second game to complete her dominant performance.
Hancock will host Ocean Springs at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to begin a second-round playoff series.
