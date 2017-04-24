Long Beach senior recognized for big series

Long Beach senior pitcher/outfielder Justin Lockey set the pace on the mound and in the batter's box as the Bearcats swept Picayune in the first round of the Class 5A baseball playoffs.

Lockey is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week after throwing a complete-game victory in a 3-2 win on Friday. He added three hits in a 5-0 win over Picayune on Saturday.

Lockey limited Picayune to two runs on four hits in Friday night's game. He struck out 10 and walked none.

He also added a nice defensive play in the sixth inning Friday to strand a pair of Picayune runners and preserve his team's 3-2 lead.

At the plate on Saturday, he went 3-for-4 with one run scored.

Lockey is 5-3 with a 2.62 ERA in nine appearances this season. He is batting .329 with 18 RBIs.