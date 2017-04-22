Prep Roundup: Long Beach eliminates Picayune

Justin Lockey had three hits as Long Beach beat Picayune 5-0 on Saturday, sweeping the best-of-3 Class 5A first-round series. Dylan Bursell, Kai VanCourt and Clayton Maxwell all had two hits. Austin Allen got the win, allowing two hits for Long Beach, who meets Brookhaven in round two next week.
Harrison Central, George County split: The Rebels took Game 1 of their best-of-3 6A series 6-5 on Friday. Saturday, Harrison Central took Game 2 2-0 as Jordan Harris and Cody Palmer each had RBI. Brett Hughes struck out six to get the win. The Rebels host a decisive third game at 7 p.m. Monday.
Biloxi 10, St. Martin 6: Trey Shaffer had three hits, including a homer with five RBI as the Indians swept their Best-of-3 first-round 6A playoff series. Steven Vanderlei got the win, Matthew Delano earned the save. The Indians travel to Pearl in a second-round playoff series on Friday.
East Central 10, Lawrence County 0: Colin Danley had two hits and three RBI to lead the Hornets. Louis Morgan had two RBI. Dawson Hall allowed two hits.
Bay High 6, North Pike 5: Jacob Brady got the win as the Tigers (14-11) avoided elimination. Cade Compretta’s walk-off RBI double in the eighth won it Gage Kiser had three hits. Bay High travels to North Pike in Game 3 at 7 p.m. Monday.
Other baseball scores: St. Patrick 11, Raleigh 10.
Softball
Gulfport sweeps: The Lady Admirals won twice at Oak Grove, winning 14-4 and 6-3 to reach round two of the Class 6A state playoffs. In Game one, Jessica Lee, Lorna Fornea and Jayden Bishop each had three hits and two RBI. Fornea got the win. Cat Burns had two hits and an RBI. Sara Lindsey had two RBI. In Game 3, Bishop had three hits and an RBI. Whitney Seymour had two hits. Kelsie Smith got the win. Allison Rivers had two RBI.
OLA stays alive: OLA fell to Union 5-3 in Game 1 of its best-of-3 2A playoff series despite Dallas Blakers’ 15 strikeouts. The Lady Crescents rebounded to take Game 2 14-4 as Carsen Cuevas went 4-for-4 with two RBI. Abby Koons added three hits and three RBI. Grace Breisacher added three hits. Blaker struck out nine in the win. OLA travels to Union for Game 3 at 5 p.m. Monday.
Pass Christian rallies: The Lady Pirates beat NE Lauderdale 10-0 and 6-4 to reach round two of the 4A state playoffs. In Game 2, Brianna Smith and Marley Crawford each had 3 hits, Hailey Kincaid had two hits. Smith had 3 RBIs. Brooke Roach had a homer with 2 RBIs. Taylor Necaise and Caleigh Ball each had 2 RBIs. Amber Funderburk struck out six. In Game 3, Roach hit a two run homer. Marley Crawford had three hits. Amber Funderburk struck out eight. Morgan Funderburk had two hits.
Pascagoula swept: The Lady Panthers were eliminated from the 5A state playoffs, falling to South Jones 5-1 and 3-2. Victoria Nettles had three hits for Pascagoula. Amaya Hawkins added two hits. Nykerria Taylor homered.
Vancleave eliminated: The Lady Bulldogs beat Northeast Jones 8-0 to force a decisive third game. The Lady Trojans, however, advanced with a 10-0 win.
Other softball scores: St. Martin 11, Pearl 3; Florence 6, Poplarville 4.
