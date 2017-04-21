Prep Roundup: Swilley’s two no-hitters lifts Hancock over Meridian

Rylee Swilley threw a pair of no-hitters Friday as Hancock swept Meridian 13-0 and 15-0 in round one of the Class 6A state softball playoffs. In game one of a 13-0 win, Swilley struck out eight. At the plate, she had two hits and two RBI.
Hancock took Game 2 15-0 as Swilley struck out five. Brooke Fagan had a triple, a double, and a single and RBI. Anna Peterson had four RBI.
Northeast Lauderdale 5, Pass Christian 4: Marly Crawford led the Pirates with two hits. Brooke Roach, Morgan Funderburk and Emily Cuevas each had an RBI. Amber Funderburk struck out seven. The Lady Pirates must win twice Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. to avoid elimination.
Harrison Central 7, St. Patrick 6: Ashley Arnold had two hits and three RBI to lead the Red Rebelettes (24-3). Desirea Lindsey had two hits, Zharia Richardson added an RBI double. Kristen Cade got the win. Harrison Central travels to George County in Game 1 of a second-round 6A playoff series at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Harrison Central will host Games 2 and 3 (if neccessary) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In other softball scores: Long Beach 2, West Jones 0; South Jones 5, Pascagoula 1; Oak Grove 5, Gulfport 1.
Baseball
Hattiesburg 3, Ocean Springs 2: Britt McKay had a triple and double for the Greyhounds (16-13), who fell in eight innings.
North Pike 3, Bay High 0: The Tigers dropped Game 1 of their best-of-3 4A playoff series despite Gage Kiser’s nine strikeouts. Dillan Folse had the Tigers’ only hit.
East Central 9, Lawrence County 2: Brad Cumbest had two hits and three RBI to lead East Central in Game 1 of their best-of-3 4A playoff victory. Colin Danley got the win, striking out 12.
St. Stanislaus 10, Florence 1: Levi Knight got the win for the Rockachaws (15-9). Brendan Logan had three hits, Nick Hertz, Ian Wadsworth and Reagan Corr added two.
