Prep roundup: George County, Stone advance in playoffs

George County picked up a couple of statement wins to open the Class 6A playoffs on Thursday. The Rebels topped visiting Terry 16-0 and 16-1 to sweep the Bulldogs. GCHS advances to play three-time reigning state champion Harrison Central beginning Tuesday. The Red Rebels will visit Lucedale for a 7 p.m. first pitch. HCHS will then host George County on Thursday at 6 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will start immediately after Game 2.
Stone sweeps Natchez: Stone High (9-11) opened the Class 5A playoffs with a commanding sweep of Natchez. The Tomcats won 15-0 in Game 1 and followed it up with a 22-1 victory. Macy Spiers earned the Game 1 win. Lacey Cuevas hit two homers and every Tomcat had at least one hit. Katie Barnes earned the second win in the pitcher’s circle. Cuevas led Stone in the second game with a 4-for-5 showing at the plate. Kaitlyn Harwell was 3-for-5. All other Tomcats added multiple hits. Stone advances to play Wayne County (17-7) in Round 2.
