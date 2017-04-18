Prep roundup: East Central tops Pascagoula in playoff tuneup

Despite committing three errors, East Central scored enough to overcome its defensive deficiencies to top Pascagoula 5-2 on Tuesday. Brad Cumbest earned the win in relief, striking out four. Josh Avila led ECHS with two RBIs. Reis Trager and Cumbest each hit doubles, as did Pascagoula’s Matt Inlow.
Long Beach 5, Biloxi 3: Long Beach beat Biloxi 5-3 Monday night behind a strong performance from Dylan Collins. Collins lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits to pick up the win. Collins also added a solo homer for the Bearcats. Kai VanCourt singled in a pair of runs with two outs in the sixth inning to hand the Bearcats the lead.
Dalton Cook added a pair of hits for Long Beach (17-9). Long Beach hosts Picayune in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.
Ocean Springs 4, St. Stanislaus 0: Malcolm Beaugez earned the complete game win, scattering four hits and striking out three. He also recorded two hits at the plate to lead OSHS (16-12). Austin Cates tallied a double. Ocean Springs added a game this week and will play at Hattiesburg on Friday at 4 p.m.
Gulfport 14, Oak Forest 0 (6 inn.): GHS totaled 16 hits in the convincing win Monday. Castor Lee earned a complete game shutout. Dillon Brown was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Blake Johnson was also 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Patrick Nelms was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Dylan Ladner added a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs.
Other scores: Newton County Academy 7, Christian Collegiate Academy 0.
Softball
Biloxi 2 Pearl River Central 1: The Biloxi softball team got three hits, including two doubles, from Alaishe Parrish. Christine Marsland also had three hits and Lydia Harrington provided a pair. Hailey Boney was the winning pitcher, giving up one run on eight hits in seven innings.
George County 14, Greene County 4 (5 inn.): Kaitlyn Passeau led GCHS on Monday with three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs. Neely McLeod was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Hannah Rasberry also was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Tori Havens added a triple and RBI. Brooklyn King earned the complete game win, striking out eight.
Other Scores: Atmore 23, Christian Collegiate Academy 8; Sumrall 16, Poplarville 14.
Golf
DHS claims Gulfport Invitational: D’Iberville’s girls golf team won last week’s Gulfport Girls Golf Invitational against a stacked field. DHS shot a 167 at theGreat Southern Golf Club to edge Vancleave (180), Our Lady Academy (183), Ocean Springs (191) and St. Martin (192). D’Iberville’s Hannah Levi was the low medalist with a 71. She was joined on the All-Tournament team by Vancleave’s Abby Wickham (82), OLA’s Callee Breland (84) and St. Martin’s Caroline Gavins (89). Other team scores included Gulfport (204), East Central (209), Biloxi (217), Hancock (229), Long Beach (234), Gautier (240) and Pearl River Central (255).
Sun Herald
Comments