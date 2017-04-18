D’Iberville’s Kyle Winters signs with Millsaps

D’Iberville basketball standout Kyle Winters recently signed with Millsaps College. The Warrior was a go-to offensive player for DHS, averaging 11.7 points along with 1.3 assists per game. He also averaged 2.4 rebounds. He’s expected to be utilized as a 3-point specialist in college. During the last two seasons, Winters averaged 38 and 39 percent from behind the arc.
He averaged 7.6 points per game as a junior.
He also had interest from Belhaven, Louisiana College, University of Mobile and Emory.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments