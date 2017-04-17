Prep Roundup: Long Beach, Ocean Springs take Monday wins

Long Beach beat Biloxi 5-3 Monday night behind a strong performance from Dylan Collins.
Collins lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits to pick up the win. Collins also added a solo homer for the Bearcats.
Kai VanCourt singled in a pair of runs with two outs in the sixth inning to hand the Bearcats the lead.
Dalton Cook added a pair of hits for Long Beach (17-9).
Long Beach hosts Picayune in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.
Ocean Springs 4, St. Stanislaus 0: Malcolm Beaugez earned the complete game win, scattering four hits and striking out three. He also recorded two hits at the plate to lead OSHS (16-12). Austin Cates tallied a double. Ocean Springs added a game this week and will play at Hattiesburg on Friday at 4 p.m.
Scores: Newton County Academy 7, CCA 0 (Baseball); Atmore 23, CCA 8 (Softball).
Comments