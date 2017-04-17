St. Stanislaus senior earns Sun Herald honor

The St. Stanislaus baseball team beat Bay High twice last week to win Region 8-4A and senior Nick Hertz played a significant role in both wins.
Herts is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week after putting up strong performances at the plate and on the pitcher’s mound.
In the 13-3 win over Bay High on April 11, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk.
The senior pitched a complete game in a 10-0 win over Bay High on April 12, giving up three hits and striking out 10 batters. He was 1-for-2 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Hertz is 6-1 this season with 0.69 ERA and 68 strikeouts. He has allowed just five earned runs in 51 innings.
He is batting .385 with 10 doubles and 18 RBIs.
St. Stanislaus (14-8) will host Florence at 6 p.m. on Friday to begin the Class 4A playoffs.
