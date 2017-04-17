Huge week earns Long Beach senior an honor

Long Beach softball senior Savannah Bryant had a big week as the Lady Bearcats rolled to three wins last week.
Bryant threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Gautier on April 11, striking out seven and walking two. She also had a double, triple and three RBIs.
Bryant was also the complete-game winner in a 5-1 victory over West Harrison on April 13. She gave up three hits, struck out one and walked one.
The senior, who recently signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, had a big day at the plate in a 9-6 win over D'Iberville on Friday, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Long Beach (11-11) will play St. Martin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Comments