Prep Roundup: Long Beach, West Harrison decided in extra innings

The Long Beach baseball team clipped West Harrison 4-3 in eight innings on Saturday.
Freshman Dalton Cook singled to right field in the top of the eighth and then fellow freshman Kobe Cook doubled him in for the decisive run.
Scotty Spears picked up the win in relief in three innings. Long Beach starting pitcher Austin Allen allowed three runs in five innings.
Long Beach will host Picayune in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.
Biloxi 12, Picayune 10: The Biloxi baseball team topped Picayune in eight innings on Saturday. Brodie King went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs to lead the way at the plate for Biloxi. Jacob Collier also went 3-for-4, knocking in one run. Trey Shaffer went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Austin Wilson picked up the win in relief, giving up one earned run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.
Faith Academy 5, Gulfport 0: Jamison Morris pitched 6 innings to lead Faith Academy to the win in game one Saturday. Gulfport’s Blake Johnson held Faith Academy scoreless for 6 innings, but Faith Academy scored five runs in the top of the seventh to get the win.
Faith Academy 7, Gulfport 1: Reece Ewing pitched five shutout innings to lead Faith Academy past the Admirals. Max Barnes and Dylan Ladner pitched for Gulfport (24-3).
