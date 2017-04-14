Back for more: Gulfport powerlifters repeat as 6A champs

For the second year in a row Gulfport proved to have the strongest collection of athletes in the state.
The Admirals claimed the Class 6A powerlifting title on Friday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. GHS collected 65 points, edging D’Iberville by two.
The Admirals and Warriors were well ahead of the rest of the field as Pearl, Horn Lake and Ocean Springs rounded out the top five with 13, 10 and nine points respectively. Harrison Central finished with seven points.
Gulfport’s first-place finishers included Cain Sudduth (132-pound weight class), Jaquan Foster (148), Orlando Brown (198), Raynard Willis (308) and Nick Donomes (308-plus). D’Iberville’s first-place finishers were Austin Fountain (123), Kahlil McCray (165) Garrett Stratton (181), Micah Booker (220), Mike McCoy (242) and Wyatt Delancey (275).
Class 5A
Gautier was the Coast’s top finisher in Class 5A with 23 points, good enough for fourth. Pearl River Central scored 13 points and Pascagoula registered six. Gautier’s Cameron Williams took first in the 308-plus weight class. Oxford won the team total with 34 points.
Class 4A
East Central’s 16 points placed fourth in Class 4A. Moss Point (11) and Vancleave (7) rounded out the Coast’s representatives. Pontotoc won with 51 points. Poplarville’s Turan Smith won 132-pound weight class.
Class III
Meridian’s girls won the Class III title with 36 points. Gautier placed third with 22 points. D’Iberville (14), Harrison Central (13), Ocean Springs (12) and St. Martin (7) rounded out the Coast’s scores.
First-place finishers from the Coast included D’Iberville’s Chelaisea Mallard (97), Ocean Springs’ Alyssa Kirchner (105), Gautier’s Mariah Levy (114) and Miranda Hicks (165), and Harrison Central’s Trinity McKenzie (198).
Class II
Moss Point’s girls built a comfortable margin to win the Class II title with 40 points. The Lady Tigers were 10 points higher than second place Velma Jackson. Moss Point’s Trinity Ackerman (97), Nadia Nicholson (165) and Alanna Gaines (220) all won first place.
