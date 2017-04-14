This Coast athlete is being overlooked, ESPN says

ESPNW recently pointed out something South Mississippi basketball fans have known for some time: LaMiracle Sims is darn good.
The Moss Point senior has dominated on the hardwood for several years. As a junior a year ago, Sims took her game to another level, averaging 15.3 points, 14 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Sims remained dominant as a senior, averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.
ESPNW has taken notice of the lead Tiger, naming her one of the “Five unsigned seniors who are ready to cap their final seasons and make an impact.”
“How can LaMiracle Sims beat opponents? Let us count the ways. The 6-foot forward out of Moss Point (Mississippi), is nothing if not versatile,” ESPNW’s Dan Olson wrote. “She can attack off the dribble, she can pound the glass, she can deliver in mid-range, she can find her way to the free throw line. Sometimes in combination. And, if all else fails, she can find open teammates for an easy look. Some BCS schools have joined in the chase, which includes Hartford, Charleston Southern and a host of SWAC programs.
“Whether she goes Division I, junior college or prep school, one thing is certain: Sims is a sweet sleeper in the 2017 class.”
Former Moss Point coach Tony Woody, who recently accepted the boys basketball position at the newly formed Jefferson Davis County school, said Sims’ “unmatched work ethic” took her to unparalleled heights.
“I think the sky is the limit because she loves to work on her game,” he said. “She’s determined to be one of the best.
“That’s a great quality to have.”
